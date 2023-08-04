  Lucie Krisman  - Leawood

KC’s Café Europa coming to Leawood under new name

Leawood Lemon Cake Bakery

After closing the doors to its Kansas City flagship location earlier this year, Café Europa will reopen in Leawood as The Lemon Cake Bakery. Photo via Café Europa Facebook page.

After closing the doors to its flagship location earlier this year, a popular Kansas City eatery will reopen in Johnson County under a new name.

Café Europa will become The Lemon Cake Bakery at its new Leawood digs.

Hi! I'm Lucie Krisman, and I cover the city of Leawood and the Blue Valley School District for the Post.

I'm a native of Tulsa, Okla., but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.

My work reporting on local government and the local business community is made possible by the support of our subscribers. To nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe: ? THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, please support our work by trying one today — your first month is just $1