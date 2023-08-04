Johnson Countians should soon be getting notices in the mail informing them of their estimated property taxes for next year.

🌧 Today’s forecast : Partly sunny with a 30% chance for rain, mostly in the morning. High: 88. Low: 72.

The county says all property owners should get the notices by Thursday, Aug. 10.

The notice will include the amount homeowners would be anticipated to pay with next year’s proposed county budget — which includes the annual property tax rate.

The notice will also include the amount in taxes homeowners would pay with a “revenue neutral rate,” which is the tax rate that would raise the same amount of revenue countywide as the current year’s budget.

The county has not yet finalized next year’s budget but has tentatively proposed a slight reduction in the county’s property tax rate, also called the mill levy.

Still, even with that reduction, rapidly rising property values in Johnson County mean most homeowners should still expect an increase in their annual property tax bills next year.

To achieve a “revenue neutral” rate, the county would have to cut its tax rate even more that what has been proposed.

This is the second year Johnson County has mailed out notices of property tax estimates to residents. The notices residents will receive are not bills and should not be paid.

A public hearing to approve the county’s budget and property tax rate is set for Monday, August 21, at 6 p.m. at the county administration building, 111 S. Cherry St. in Olathe.

🗓 Weekend things to do

“Summer Sizzler,” Soetaert Aquatic Center and Splash Cove in Shawnee, Friday, 12:30-5 p.m. [More details]

Soetaert Aquatic Center and Splash Cove in Shawnee, Friday, 12:30-5 p.m. [More details] Shawnee Concert in the Park , West Flanders Park, Friday, 6 p.m. [More info]

, West Flanders Park, Friday, 6 p.m. [More info] Heartland Chamber Music Festival concert, Yardley Hall (JCCC), Friday, 7 p.m. [More info]

🚀 Post’s top Thursday stories

📰 Other local news

Prairie Village family establish scholarship in daughter’s memory. The Taiga Hughes Memorial Scholarship will help children and teens attending Horizon Academy in Roeland Park who have learning disabilities. [ Fox 4 ]

JoCo Election Office to randomly audit votes from Tuesday’s primary. Votes in two precincts in Olathe and one precinct in Merriam have been randomly chosen to be audited ahead of final certification of Tuesday’s primary election results. [ JoCo Election Office ]

OP firearms retailer sues ATF over license revocation. Overland Park-based Custombilt Firarems Manufacturing is demanding its license to sell firearms, revoked last month, be reinstated. [ Kansas City Business Journal ]

📸 A thousand words

The goats have arrived in Roeland Park! A herd of goats provided by the local organization Goats on the Go has been deployed to Nall Park to eat away at invasive plants for the next 35 days or so. Photo via Instagram.