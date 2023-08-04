James P. Murray

James Patrick Murray, age 62, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, August 1st, 2023 at his home in Merriam, KS.

Visitation will be held Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Penwell Gabel Funeral Home, 14275 S Blackbob Road, Olathe, KS from 3:30 – 5:00 PM. Burial will be held Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:00 AM at the Mt Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 15800 South Hwy US-169, Olathe, KS.

James Patrick Murray was born in Camos Hot Springs, Montana on February 20, 1961 and passed away at his home in Merriam, KS on August 1, 2023, at the age of 62. He was the son of the late John P. Murray and Rose Ann (Gallagher) Murray of Spokane, Washington.