James P. Murray

James Patrick Murray, age 62, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, August 1st, 2023 at his home in Merriam, KS.
Visitation will be held Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Penwell Gabel Funeral Home, 14275 S Blackbob Road, Olathe, KS from 3:30 – 5:00 PM. Burial will be held Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:00 AM at the Mt Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 15800 South Hwy US-169, Olathe, KS.
James Patrick Murray was born in Camos Hot Springs, Montana on February 20, 1961 and passed away at his home in Merriam, KS on August 1, 2023, at the age of 62. He was the son of the late John P. Murray and Rose Ann (Gallagher) Murray of Spokane, Washington.
After graduation, James joined the Air and Army National Guards before becoming a member of the United States Air Force as an Electronics and Communications Specialist. He was stationed in multiple locations including Korea and Japan and spent a total of six and a half years in active duty status before returning to the US. He continued in the electronics field working for Wright Patterson Air Force Base before opening a cable installation business.
James later moved to Florida, Georgia, and Texas before his first child was born in 2003. At that point he became a stay-at-home father to Vanessa and Natalie. The family later moved to Kansas at which point Ryan was born and James continued primarily as a stay-at-home father until he began his final employment with Honeywell International as an aeronautics technician.
He was preceded in death by his father John Patrick Murray, and mother Rose Ann (Gallagher) Murray.
Those who remain to cherish his memory are his daughter Vanessa Murray of Omaha, NE, Natalie and Ryan Murray of Raymore, MO, his sister Mary (Murray) Zumwalt of Spokane, Washington, as well as other family members and friends.
