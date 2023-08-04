.Clarence D. Croft Jr, known as “Skip” to his family and friends, 93, passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023 at his home in Olathe, Kansas surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on November 16, 1929 to Clarence and Bertha (Dolbear) Croft in Bayonne, NJ. Clarence worked 30 years as a reporter for Wall Street Journal in New York City. Clarence married the love of his life, Marion Louise Morrow on October 8th, 1955. They resided in Flanders, NJ until retiring to Milford, Pa in 1995. Clarence then moved to Olathe KS in 2012 upon Marion’s passing.
Clarence was preceded in death by his wife Marion, brother John James and his father Clarence D Croft who passed away when Clarence was a very young boy, Stepfather Walter James and loving mother Bertha James.
Clarence is survived by his son Clark Jordan Croft and daughter Marion Elise Troast and son-in-law John Troast of Olathe, KS. He has 8 grandchildren; James (Erica) Croft, Anna Croft, Megan (Chris) Wight, Sarah (Justin) Crossway, Sean (Mollie) Troast and Corey (Erin) Troast. Clarence has 14 great grandchildren: Emmily and Matthew Croft, Leah Christopher, Hailie Collette, Elias and Issabella Wight, Addison and Regan Crossway, Tristan Troast, Payten Troast, Greenly Warren, Elise Troast, Liam Troast and Devin Troast. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Grace Ericksson, nieces Debbie Ericksson (Scot)Perry and Denise Ericksson.
Visitation will be held at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals, Receptions, Olathe, Kansas. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 7,2023 with Visitation from 4:00 to 5:00 pm followed by his Memorial service officiated by Chaplain Mark Flora-Swick.
Special thanks to Phoenix Home Care and Hospice for their loving care during his illness.
Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society or Wayside Waifs.
