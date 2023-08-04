.Clarence D. Croft Jr, known as “Skip” to his family and friends, 93, passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023 at his home in Olathe, Kansas surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on November 16, 1929 to Clarence and Bertha (Dolbear) Croft in Bayonne, NJ. Clarence worked 30 years as a reporter for Wall Street Journal in New York City. Clarence married the love of his life, Marion Louise Morrow on October 8th, 1955. They resided in Flanders, NJ until retiring to Milford, Pa in 1995. Clarence then moved to Olathe KS in 2012 upon Marion’s passing.

Clarence was preceded in death by his wife Marion, brother John James and his father Clarence D Croft who passed away when Clarence was a very young boy, Stepfather Walter James and loving mother Bertha James.