  Ben McCarthy  - Pets

Brookside Barkery & Bath expanding into Johnson County

Brookside Barkery & Bath is opening its first Johnson County locations in the coming months. A Shawnee store is slated for a mid-September opening, and an Overland Park store could open by early 2024. Photo courtesy Brookside Barkery & Bath.

Brookside Barkery & Bath, a local pet supplies and spa company, is expanding into Johnson County, with two new locations opening in the coming months.

Brian and Jennifer Murphy, the new owners of Brookside Barkery & Bath, are planning to open two new stores in Shawnee and Overland Park.