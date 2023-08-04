Specifically, we wanted to find places where a person can get a good meal for $15 or less.

For this week’s 5 to Try, we asked Post readers to send in their recommendations for best cheap eats in Johnson County.

If you’re looking for the best bang for your buck this weekend, then our readers will have you covered.

Meddys

This Wichita-based, fast-casual Mediterranean spot is a top pick for Post readers’ cheap eats and has quickly grown a following at its Prairie Village locaiton.

Meddys, 4105 W. 83rd St., in Prairie Village’s Corinth Quarter, offers soups and salads, shawarmas, hummus and more, with entrees generally running between $12 and $15.

“We ate there for the first time today and can’t say enough good things,” one reviewer wrote. “Not only is the food amazing, the staff are very friendly. We will definitely go again soon!”

Meddys is open at Corinth Quarter from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Pizza Tascio

Pizza Tascio, a New York style pizzeria with a location in Overland Park, is another joint recommended by Post readers for an affordable meal.

For a quick bite, customers can get two regular slices of pizza and a drink for $10 — make that drink a beer and it’s still just $14.

Other than cheese, there are 13 types of pizzas offered at Pizza Tascio including Margherita, pepperoni, Italian sausage and a white pizza with mozzarella, fresh ricotta and olive oil.

Visit Pizza Tascio Overland Park, 6705 W. 119th St., from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Strip’s Chicken

Strip’s Chicken, an Olathe eatery, is a cheap eats spot Post readers love, based on this week’s recommendations.

The restaurant offers chicken strip dinners, burgers, chicken and pork sandwiches and a variety of sides. Most sandwiches run you $8. Ordering it with fries and a fountain drink will bring your total to somewhere around $13 or $14.

Strip’s is expanding with plans for a new location in downtown Merriam that plans to serve alcoholic beverages.

Check out Strip’s Chicken in Olathe, 1110 E. Santa Fe St., from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Strip’s in Olathe is closed on Sunday.

Pegah’s Family Restaurant

A beloved comfort food restaurant, Post readers say Pegah’s Family Restaurant is a great option for a cheap bite to eat, as well.

Pegah’s serves breakfast, lunch and dinner with menu items like a country fried steak, a meatloaf sandwich, and biscuits and gravy. The restaurant is also well-known for its pie offerings.

Nearly all entrees on their menu — breakfast, lunch or dinner — are $15 or less.

There are two Pegah’s in Shawnee and one in Lenexa. The Shawnee location at 11005 Johnson Dr. is open from 6:30 a.m to 8 p.m. daily.

The Lenexa location and the Shawnee location at 5354 Roberts St. are open from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday, and 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

French Market

Last but not least, the final cheap eats spot to make the list: Prairie Village’s French Market.

Specifically, lunch at the French Market in Prairie Village, which includes salads like curry chicken, sandwiches like the tuna nicoise croissant and two quiche options.

“Any lunch entree at Prairie Village’s French Market: Crepe, sandwich, soup, salad or quiche,” Post reader Donna Martin said, referring to the $15 or less price tag on lunch entrees.

Lunch at French Market, 6943 Tomahawk Road, is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Saturday.