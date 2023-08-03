Violet Lois Leeper, 98, was born on January 23, 1925 in Daisy, Oklahoma. She passed away on July 31, 2023 in Overland Park, Kansas.
In order to honor Violet Leeper’s memory, donations can be made to Operation Breakthrough, 3039 Troost, KC, MO 64109, in the name of Violet Leeper.
