Terry Loschen

Terry L. Loschen, 79, of Overland Park, formerly of Grand Island, NE died Monday, July 31, 2023, at St. Luke’s South Hospital in Overland Park.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday August 5 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Grand Island.

Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m., Friday August 4, at the Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island.