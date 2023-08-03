Modern Market Eatery, a Colorado-based restaurant company, is coming to Prairie Village.
The first Modern Market Eatery in the Kansas City area will be located at 4046 W. 83rd Street in Prairie Village’s Corinth Square.
Modern Market is taking over the former Growing Days Home store at Corinth Square, which closed earlier this year.
