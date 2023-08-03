  Juliana Garcia  - Mission

Mission Bowl apartment developers seek delay in completing project

Mission Bowl Apartments delay may extend the deadline by 10 months.

Developers of the Residence on Rock Creek, the Mission Bowl redevelopment set to become a five-story apartment complex, want to extend the November 2023 project deadline by 10 months. Above, a rendering of the project. File image.

Developers of the Residence on Rock Creek, the five-story apartment building going up on the former Mission Bowl site in downtown Mission, are seeking a 10-month delay.

If approved by the Mission City Council later this month, then this would be the third extension of the timeline to complete the project granted to developers since May 2021. The project was originally slated to finish this November.

