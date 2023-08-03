Developers of the Residence on Rock Creek, the five-story apartment building going up on the former Mission Bowl site in downtown Mission, are seeking a 10-month delay.
If approved by the Mission City Council later this month, then this would be the third extension of the timeline to complete the project granted to developers since May 2021. The project was originally slated to finish this November.
