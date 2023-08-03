Mary Susan Eggleston Donaghue, born on February 23, 1937 in Kingman, Kansas, died on July 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Memorial services will be held at Village Presbyterian Church on August 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM with a reception to follow. Burial on the Eggleston lot in the Oakwood Cemetery, Macon, Missouri.

Mary attended Macon High School, Stephens College, and the University of Kansas.