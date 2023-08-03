  KCUR  - Climate

It’s one of KC’s hottest summers — How JoCo and the metro will survive future heat waves

hot summer day fountain Kansas City Missouri

Kids play in a fountain to cool off on a hot summer day, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo credit Charlie Riedel / Associated Press.

By Nomin Ujiyediin

In late July, heat indexes in the Kansas City area topped 110 degrees for days on end.

The National Weather Service called it a “very unusual event,” with exceptionally hot nighttime temperatures. And New Jersey-based nonprofit research group Climate Central included Kansas City on a list of “urban heat islands” — cities where temperatures are significantly higher than their surrounding areas.