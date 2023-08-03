Julie Marie Allen, 60, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023.

She was born on April 5, 1963 in Sedalia, Missouri. She attended Sacred Heart Elementary and High School. She then graduated from Rockhurst University with a degree in Business. She was a long time employee of Lee, where she met many of her lifelong friends. She most recently worked at Payne & Jones, where she continued to make lasting friendships.

Julie loved watching sports, including the Royals and Chiefs. She was often found at the soccer field cheering on her grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with her friends at the lake, and valued family traditions such as making cuplets and playing bingo. She was active at Prince of Peace Church and everyone that knew her knew that her faith was important to her.