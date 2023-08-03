Julie Marie Allen, 60, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023.
She was born on April 5, 1963 in Sedalia, Missouri. She attended Sacred Heart Elementary and High School. She then graduated from Rockhurst University with a degree in Business. She was a long time employee of Lee, where she met many of her lifelong friends. She most recently worked at Payne & Jones, where she continued to make lasting friendships.
Julie loved watching sports, including the Royals and Chiefs. She was often found at the soccer field cheering on her grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with her friends at the lake, and valued family traditions such as making cuplets and playing bingo. She was active at Prince of Peace Church and everyone that knew her knew that her faith was important to her.
Julie is survived by her children, Holly Allen (Sean Keating), Lauren Tracy (John Tracy), Danny Allen, and Jack Allen (Alexandria Trujillo); her grandchildren, Charlotte and Savannah Keating, Quinn and Molly Tracy; her sisters, Jan Ulmer (Steve Ulmer), and Susan Staus (Harold Staus); along with many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Ruth Rialti.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30am on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 16000 W 143rd St, Olathe, KS 66062.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Julie’s memory be given to either Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kansas City, 1709 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO 64108 or to Catholic Charities of NE KS, 9720 W 87th St, Overland Park, KS 66212.
