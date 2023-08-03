Patrons to Shawnee Mission Park, Johnson County’s biggest public park in Shawnee, may encounter new signage urging them to take extra care around the park’s wildflowers.

The signs say, “Don’t Doom the Bloom” and are meant to make the public aware of the damage that can be done to flora that are trampled on or unduly plucked.

“We need your help in preserving our prairie wildflowers for everyone to enjoy and for the fragile ecosystems that depend on them,” the Johnson County Park and Recreation District said in a recent Facebook post.

Shawnee Mission Park is home to Ogg Prairie, a five-acre prairie restoration area featuring a variety of floral species, including coneflower, blazing stars, rattlesnake master and ladies’ tree orchids.

“These are truly some of the last reservoirs of prairie in the county,” said Matt Garret, JCPRD’s Natural Resource Manager. “Some individual plants at Ogg Prairie are the only representatives of these species for 20 miles in any direction.”

Garrett urges park users to stay on designated trails when visiting the park and to refrain from picking flowers or stepping on them to get better views.

JCPRD officials say the county’s parks have seen an influx of people wanting to take photos or family portraits with prairie areas as backdrops, especially in the spring and fall.

Former SM East football standout suspended by KU. The University of Kansas football program suspended Prairie Village native Joe Krause from the team indefinitely, after Krause was arrested and charged last week with making a bomb threat on campus. [ Through the Phog ]

KU leads local hospitals in new rankings. The University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas, was the most highly rated metro hospital with eight nationally ranked specialties, according to new rankings from U.S. News and World Report. [ Kansas City Business Journal ]

EV battery parts supplier moves into Johnson County. The county announced Tuesday that Cnano Technology USA, which makes a number of components for electrical appliances and batteries, plans to build a new 330,000-square-foot manufacturing facility at the New Century Commerce Center outside Gardner.

Some young scientists did some “wet and dirty” field work along Mill Creek recently as part of the Johnson County K-State Research and Extension office’s Junior Master Naturalist summer class. Photo via Facebook.