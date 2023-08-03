  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Genevieve Grace Furmanski Holtgraves

Sept. 9, 1925 – Aug. 1, 2023

Genevieve Grace Furmanski Holtgraves, 97, Overland Park, KS, passed away August 1, 2023, at the University of Kansas Hospital. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. with the Rosary prayed at 10:45 a.m. The Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 4, at Cure of Ars Catholic Church, 9405 Mission Rd. Leawood, KS. Burial will follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Lenexa, KS.

Genevieve Grace Furmanski Holtgraves, of Leawood Kansas, was born on September 9th, 1925 in her Mother’s bed on a farm in Cedar Rapids, Nebraska. She was the oldest daughter of 6 children. She recalled her Mother having to stuff rags into the window sills, during the dustbowl, to try and keep the dirt out of their home.