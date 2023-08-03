Genevieve Grace Furmanski Holtgraves, of Leawood Kansas, was born on September 9th, 1925 in her Mother’s bed on a farm in Cedar Rapids, Nebraska. She was the oldest daughter of 6 children. She recalled her Mother having to stuff rags into the window sills, during the dustbowl, to try and keep the dirt out of their home.

Genevieve Grace Furmanski Holtgraves, 97, Overland Park, KS, passed away August 1, 2023, at the University of Kansas Hospital. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. with the Rosary prayed at 10:45 a.m. The Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 4, at Cure of Ars Catholic Church, 9405 Mission Rd. Leawood, KS. Burial will follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Lenexa, KS.

In order to go to high school, Genevieve worked for her room and board, while living with Mrs. Hill “in town”. She milked the cows, fed the chickens and carried water from the well. She graduated from Logan County High School (25 students in her class) located between Stapleton and Arnold, NE. After high school, she taught in a one room school house in East Willard County, NE, in the Sand Hills. This school housed grades 1 through 8. She had to bring water from the well and the students took turns bringing firewood for the wood stove. Obviously, there was no electricity.

It was a lonely year.

Genevieve saw a newspaper ad calling for women to join the newly formed U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps. She received her nurses training in Grand Island, NE. Upon graduation, she worked at the Wadsworth V.A. hospital in Leavenworth, Kansas from 1947 – 1952. There she met and married Donald Holtgraves.

Genevieve became a stay-at-home Mom and had 5 children. She tried to teach all of her children to read before they started school, because she did not have that luxury herself. Her documented stories of the life of a Mother to 5 are hilarious!

Those years were very busy.

She volunteered her time at many places, such as

Various schools

Den Mother to Ed’s Boy Scout group

Assisted at Barbara and Caroline’s Camp Fire Girls groups

Volunteered at the Hospital, she especially enjoyed the Emergency Department. She was also a devoted member of the St. Ann’s Prayer group.

She learned to play bridge and was Dons duplicate bridge partner for many years. In fact, they would win their Church bridge tournament every year. Genevieve played in 3 different bridge groups. Also, Don and Genevieve traveled the world and especially enjoyed their 16 Elderhostel trips.

In 1983, Genevieve restarted her love of dance by joining a Senior Tap Dance group and a Hawaiian Dance group. She performed for many metro area events, including shopping malls, retirement centers, birthdays, weddings and anniversaries. From 1983 to 2011, she performed in 142+ total dance shows between Tap and Hawaiian. In fact, on March 5th, 1988, her tap group, The Time Steppers, won First Place in the Senior Division at a National Competition in Texas. In total, she danced Tap and Hawaiian for a total of 28 years.

Genevieve lived by many mottos. One of her favorites was, “Whatever you do – do your best”. Genevieve truly exemplified this throughout her entire life. She was raised with very little, saved her money as a Teacher to put herself through Nursing school, became a nurse, raised 5 children and was a dancer well into her 80’s. There was no one in this world sweeter or kinder that you will ever meet.

Genevieve was preceded in death by her parents, John Furmanski and Theodora Nowak, her brothers Robert, Clement (Cliff) and John Jr. Her son, David Allen and her husband, Donald Holtgraves.

Genevieve is survived by her Sisters Ester Nielsen and Mary Fogel. Her children, Ronald (Maureen), Barbara, Edward (Terry) and Caroline (Gary). Nine Grandchildren and five Great-Grandchildren along with Five Step-Grandchildren and Eight Step-Great Grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial contributions to the St. Vincent de Paul fund at Cure of Ars Catholic Church. Donations to this fund are used to help those in our parish and around our community that are needing assistance. Contributions can be made by check (Payable to Cure of Ars) or on our website- https://cureofars.com/memorial-donation