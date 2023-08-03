Dorothy Martha Marr

Lenexa, Kansas ended up being their sweet spot where they settled down and laid family roots. Dottie was a devoted, loving wife to Keith. They were fortunate enough to travel together in their younger years and explore much of the world together. Dottie was a nurturing and caring mother who was always present for her children. She gave her undivided attention to support and encourage her children throughout all their trials, tribulations, and endeavors in life.

Dottie was born on October 26th, 1944, in Manhattan, New York to her parents Willy and Martha Kaschulla. Their family relocated to Parma, Ohio (a suburb of Cleveland) where she grew up and completed her education. She worked several different jobs in the Cleveland area and then decided to apply as a stewardess for TWA and was accepted. Her desire was to fly internationally based out of New York, San Francisco, or Kansas City. Much to her dismay, Dottie ended up being assigned her last choice of Kansas City as her home base. The silver lining was meeting her future husband, Keith Marr, on a blind date and they married shortly thereafter on September 14th, 1968.

She found so much joy in showering her grandchildren with chocolate goodies, sweets and baking her famous banana bread. She was instrumental in the community being a sponsor for Al Anon and an emeritus of Johnson County Young Matrons. She was beautiful, inside and out, stubborn as a bull (instilled from her German heritage), but such an empowered woman of faith, integrity, and a vivacious and loyal friend. She truly enjoyed all things in life, especially volunteering her time in later years and spending her free time using creativity through her love of design.

Dottie’s diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease progressed in 2020 and she was moved to a memory care facility in the summer of 2022. She was also diagnosed with macular degeneration where she eventually lost her sight. She was surrounded by her loved ones as she fought to stay on earth for as long as her incredibly healthy body could withstand. The family finds much comfort in knowing that she is resting in heaven where she is no longer a prisoner of her mind. She has reunited with her parents, sister, and loved ones who preceded her death.

She is survived by her husband (Keith Marr), brother (Ray Kaschulla of Ohio), children including: Jeff Marr (Lis), Tiffany Eckalnd (Chris), Nicole Marr, and five grandchildren (Garod, Megan, Tori, Drew, and Caleb) and one niece (Martha). Dottie’s sister (Lorraine Kaschulla of California) passed away on 1/8/22 of Alzheimer’s disease.

Service and all related events will be held on Tuesday, 8/8/23 at Church of the Resurrection located at 13720 Roe Avenue, Leawood, KS 66224 in the Wesley Chapel (Building C). Visitation at 1 pm; Memorial at 2 pm; Reception at 3 pm. Please dress casual or in bright colors as this was Dottie’s preference. Memories may be left at the online obituary www.CremationCenterKC.com.

The Marr Family would like to send sincere gratitude to nurses Debbie, Vickie, Natasha, and Cassandra of Garden Terrace for being incredible caretakers. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request that donations be made to www.alz.org.