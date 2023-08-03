  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Dorothy Martha Marr

Dorothy (Dottie) Martha Marr of Lenexa, Kansas passed away at Garden Terrace on July 31, 2023, of Alzheimer’s disease at the age of 78.

Dottie was born on October 26th, 1944, in Manhattan, New York to her parents Willy and Martha Kaschulla. Their family relocated to Parma, Ohio (a suburb of Cleveland) where she grew up and completed her education. She worked several different jobs in the Cleveland area and then decided to apply as a stewardess for TWA and was accepted. Her desire was to fly internationally based out of New York, San Francisco, or Kansas City. Much to her dismay, Dottie ended up being assigned her last choice of Kansas City as her home base. The silver lining was meeting her future husband, Keith Marr, on a blind date and they married shortly thereafter on September 14th, 1968.

Lenexa, Kansas ended up being their sweet spot where they settled down and laid family roots. Dottie was a devoted, loving wife to Keith. They were fortunate enough to travel together in their younger years and explore much of the world together. Dottie was a nurturing and caring mother who was always present for her children. She gave her undivided attention to support and encourage her children throughout all their trials, tribulations, and endeavors in life.