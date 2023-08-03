Donald A. Stamper, 68, of Olathe, KS passed Tues. July 31, 2023.

Don was born June 3, 1955 in Kansas City, Missouri to Frank and Dorothy Stamper. He attended Ruskin High School and graduated from Hickman Mills High School in 1973. He was a certified master mechanic and was an operations engineer for Shawnee Mission Medical Center for 10 years before joining Gateway Packaging later ProAm Packaging where he retired in 2021. He was a past president of Local 233 in Lenexa, Kansas.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his son Kelly Wayne Stamper.