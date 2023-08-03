  Ben McCarthy  - Overland Park

Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy Baby close in near-empty Southglen shopping center

Bed Bath & Beyond closed the doors of its Overland Park store, the last Kansas City area location, last weekend. Photo credit Ben McCarthy.

Bed Bath & Beyond and its subsidiary, buybuy BABY, closed the last of its Kansas City area locations Sunday night, when the doors locked at the adjoining stores along 120th and Metcalf in Overland Park.

The weekend clearance sales at the stores saw items marked down 80-90%, and no cash was accepted on transactions.