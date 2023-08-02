  Leah Wankum  - 2023 Elections

The August primary is over — who’s on the November ballot in JoCo?

A voter check-in station in Overland Park from last year's election cycle. File photo.

Unofficial final results from Tuesday’s primary election are in, with the Johnson County Election Office reporting just over 10% voter turnout.

We reported on the primaries last night, showing which candidates running in contested races for local city council have advanced to the November general election. Click here to read that report. The primary results will be certified by county election officials on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Several key races for seats on local school boards and city councils take place across Johnson County, including three mayoral races.

