Leopold Francis Hoerig, 82, was born on August 24, 1940, in Toledo, Ohio. He died on July 18, 2023, in Overland Park, Kansas.

A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held on August 11, 2023, at 10:00 AM at The Church of the Ascension, located at 9510 West 127 Street, Overland Park, Kansas. Inurnment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery in Lenexa, at 8300 Quivira Rd.

Leopold worked at Caesar’s Palace during his career.