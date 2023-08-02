The city has now taken over the property and is shifting attention towards maintaining and potentially enhancing the site into the future.

The Lenexa Cemetery, founded in 1872, is the final resting place of several prominent Lenexa community leaders through the generations, including members of the Legler family and some Civil War veterans.

For generations, volunteers with the nonprofit Lenexa Cemetery Association managed the historic cemetery off Pflumm Road and 87th Street Parkway in east Lenexa.

Managing Lenexa Cemetery grew difficult

Over the years, upkeep of the cemetery and its long-term management grew to be a challenge for the all-volunteer cemetery association.

Members of the organization’s board started approaching other groups about taking over for them but there were no takers, Lenexa Parks and Recreation Director Logan Wagler said.

So, last year, the city began the process of acquiring the 150-year-old cemetery property.

Had the cemetery’s finances gone under or the volunteer board overseeing it failed, the cemetery would have passed into the city’s hands anyway, under Kansas law.

Taking those steps last year ultimately eased that process, allowing it to play out more smoothly than a default acquisition would have, Wagler said.

And, because the acquisition started before the cemetery association officially dissolved, the cemetery was transferred to the city with some assets still in reserve.

Wagler said that money — about $340,000 — will help with some of the improvements the city may embark on in the future and “sustain” the regular operation for the time being.

Other cities also own historic cemeteries, including Shawnee and Olathe.

Lenexa Cemetery is still active

Recreation Superintendent Marisa Shartzer told the Post that at the rate things are going, it will likely be decades before the cemetery has sold all of its plots.

That leaves about 300 plots left to be purchased. And, many of the purchased plots could remain empty for years beyond that.

Right now, the city contracts out for burial services, and a city estimate shows there are usually about 10 per year at the cemetery.

Lenexa is now responsible for the cemetery

After months of work, Lenexa formally took over the cemetery at the start of this year.

“We really wanted to spend at least a year just kind of settling in, understanding what it takes to maintain it,” Wagler said.

City staff have spent a lot of time digitizing the cemetery’s records, making an online search tool to locate anyone buried there. (You can search for those buried in the Lenexa Cemetery here).

Ground crews have also officially taken over the mowing and weeding side of things, which isn’t that different from the city’s other parks.

Parks Superintendent Danny Huntsinger said the city has also contracted with a retiree who had been cutting the grass for years at the cemetery and has kept doing it for the city.

“He had been working with the old group for the past several years of mowing and knows the property very well,” Huntsinger said.

There are plans to update the Lenexa Cemetery

The cemetery itself is aging, and city staff have assessed the need for some repairs and upgrades.

“The biggest thing is just trying to maintain it, maybe dress it up a little bit more, improve existing sites,” Wagler said.

For example, Huntsinger said the city plans to plant flowering and ornamental trees around the cemetery perimeter where it can to create a buffer between the road and the cemetery this fall.

More landscaping could be added as well to “beautify” the property.

There’s also some need to address grading and leveling challenges across the cemetery, possibly by backfilling, he said.

Lenexa is considering less traditional burial options

Right now, Wagler said plots are sold for $1,800 and a typical burial costs roughly $1,100, depending on the day of the burial.

However, there is some opportunity to change some of the cemetery’s business model, Shartzer said, primarily on the north side of the property where there are many unsold and unfilled plots.

At a recent Lenexa City Council budget meeting, councilmembers inquired about whether more ecologically-minded burials might be possible. Specifically, tree pod burials were floated as an option, which entails internment under a newly planted tree.

Wagler didn’t dismiss that potential or other creative burial styles during the conversation.

“The future, there’s just a lot of possibilities,” he told the Post later. “If we want to go down and do nontraditional burials or explore other options, I think those are discussions that will happen in the future.”

Additionally, the city might pursue a cremation garden where cremated remains would be interred in a mausoleum.

Currently, cremated individuals can be buried at the Lenexa Cemetery, but only at a traditional plot, Shartzer said.

Next steps:

For now, the plan is to run the cemetery as normal, and get used to it as part of the city’s parks portfolio, Wagler said.

In the meantime, the conversations about possible upgrades to the cemetery and alternative burial options will continue.

There’s also likely to be more discussion with the city council about how to manage the cemetery in perpetuity and possible changes to its business model.

