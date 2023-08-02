  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Lenexa

Lenexa acquired this historic cemetery last year. What happens now?

Lenexa last year started the process of acquiring the 150-year-old Lenexa Cemetery on Pflumm Road just south of 87th Street. Now, it's discussing plans for the future of the historic site.

Lenexa last year started the process of acquiring the 150-year-old Lenexa Cemetery on Pflumm Road just south of 87th Street. Now, it's discussing plans for the future of the historic site. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

For generations, volunteers with the nonprofit Lenexa Cemetery Association managed the historic cemetery off Pflumm Road and 87th Street Parkway in east Lenexa.

The Lenexa Cemetery, founded in 1872, is the final resting place of several prominent Lenexa community leaders through the generations, including members of the Legler family and some Civil War veterans.

The city has now taken over the property and is shifting attention towards maintaining and potentially enhancing the site into the future.

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post. 

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter. 

The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers. To our roughly 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! 💙 If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our community journalism by signing up for a month of access for $1.