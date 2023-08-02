  Kansas News Service  - Statehouse

Kansans subsidize millions in free bets from gambling apps

online sports betting app

Online sports betting apps hammer users with promotional bet offers. Kansas taxpayers subsidize those offers because state lawmakers made them tax-free. Photo illustration credit Carlos Moreno / Kansas News Service.

By Dylan Lysen

Editor’s note: This is the first of a two-part series on sports betting in Kansas. Part two will publish next week.

Kansas taxpayers subsidize the millions of dollars nationwide sports gambling apps hand out to bettors for their initial wagers that get them in the habit of gambling.