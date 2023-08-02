  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Joanne Repass Jones

August 31, 1929 – July 27, 2023

Joanne Repass Jones, age 93, of Overland Park, KS, formerly of Kansas City, MO passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Lamar Court Assisted Living Community. A visitation for Joanne will be held Saturday, August 5, 2023 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel, 8024 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park, KS 66204, followed by a funeral service at 3:00 PM. Private Graveside Service in Mt. Washington Cemetery, Independence, MO. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Disabled American Veterans.

Joanne was born on August 31, 1929 at home in Kansas City, MO to Lucille Crone and Harold B. Repass. She was the second of three daughters born to them. The family lived in multiple locations in Midtown Kansas City before moving to the northeast side of Kansas City, where she attended Northeast High School, graduating in 1946. On May 1, 1949 she married Howard L. Stewart, and was very proud of their six children, five girls and one boy. They divorced in 1969. Joanne was married to Elliott W. Jones on July 29, 1977, until his death in 1997.