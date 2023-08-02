Joanne was born on August 31, 1929 at home in Kansas City, MO to Lucille Crone and Harold B. Repass. She was the second of three daughters born to them. The family lived in multiple locations in Midtown Kansas City before moving to the northeast side of Kansas City, where she attended Northeast High School, graduating in 1946. On May 1, 1949 she married Howard L. Stewart, and was very proud of their six children, five girls and one boy. They divorced in 1969. Joanne was married to Elliott W. Jones on July 29, 1977, until his death in 1997.

Joanne Repass Jones, age 93, of Overland Park, KS, formerly of Kansas City, MO passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Lamar Court Assisted Living Community.

After she graduated from high school, Joanne worked at Sears, Montgomery Ward, and the Singer Sewing Machine Co. She was a full-time homemaker from 1950 until she returned to work fulltime in 1965 at Pitman Manufacturing Co. She loved the people she worked with there and remained there for 23 ½ years.

Joanne loved sports; horse racing, college basketball, the Kansas City Royals, and the Chiefs. She and Elliott had season tickets and enjoyed going to Chief’s games. They also loved to spend time down at the lake and fish. She loved to play cards, working on all kinds of puzzles, doing cross-stitch, and playing bingo. She and Elliott loved to travel and she continued to travel with family and friends after his death.

She loved and was very proud of her family, “every single one of them”. In return she was deeply loved by her family and will be sorely missed.

Joanne was preceded in death by her parents, Lucille and Harold Repass; step-mother, Frida Repass; husband, Elliott W Jones; sister. Lois Duggins; and daughter, Karol Mitko.

Survivors include her sister, Betty L. Buck (nee Repass); her children, Janet Stewart (Ric) Sweeting, Donna (Kevin) Carril, Howard Stewart, Peggy (Ralph) Wallace and Terri Beggs; her grandchildren, Greg Geer, Jason Geer, Rachel Smith, Shannon Stewart, Jessica Knox, Joel Carril and Devon Sweeting; she is also survived by six great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, her nieces and nephews, and cousins.

