Inside JCPRD: Meadowbrook Park – from farms to suburbs

A present-day view of Meadowbrook Park with the new clubhouse and rebuilt spillways. JCPRD

By the Johnson County Museum

Johnson County Park and Recreation District’s (JCPRD) Meadowbrook Park in Prairie Village, Kan. – a beautiful (and popular) park that opened in 2019 – sits on 80 acres with a very long and rich long history. A new History in the Parks interpretive marker, installed just outside the park’s clubhouse, shares the area’s history. This month’s blog post recounts some of the riveting history of the land that became Meadowbrook Park.

Native lands

For generations the area that is now Prairie Village was part of the communally held ancestral hunting territory of the Kanza and Osage tribes. In the 1820s, the federal government removed the Kanza and Osage people to reservations elsewhere in what is now Kansas. The government then removed the Shawnee from their ancestral territory and placed them on a reservation that spanned modern-day Johnson County until 1854. Congress then formed the Kansas Territory and again removed the Shawnee. The influence of Indigenous people and cultures remains today in the names of streets, parks, and geographical features throughout the county.