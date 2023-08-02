Inside JCPRD: Meadowbrook Park – from farms to suburbs

For generations the area that is now Prairie Village was part of the communally held ancestral hunting territory of the Kanza and Osage tribes. In the 1820s, the federal government removed the Kanza and Osage people to reservations elsewhere in what is now Kansas. The government then removed the Shawnee from their ancestral territory and placed them on a reservation that spanned modern-day Johnson County until 1854. Congress then formed the Kansas Territory and again removed the Shawnee. The influence of Indigenous people and cultures remains today in the names of streets, parks, and geographical features throughout the county.

Johnson County Park and Recreation District’s (JCPRD) Meadowbrook Park in Prairie Village, Kan. – a beautiful (and popular) park that opened in 2019 – sits on 80 acres with a very long and rich long history. A new History in the Parks interpretive marker, installed just outside the park’s clubhouse, shares the area’s history. This month’s blog post recounts some of the riveting history of the land that became Meadowbrook Park.

Family farms

After Congress created the Kansas Territory in 1854, Euro-Americans migrated to the area and purchased land on which to live and farm. These migrants brought with them ideas of individual land ownership that directly opposed Indigenous peoples’ belief in communal land use. Rolling prairies and forested streamways soon became agricultural fields and grazing pastures. Farmers raised dairy cows, operated truck gardens for large scale vegetable cultivation, and grew row crops such as corn and wheat.

Around 1900, Col. James developed the Meadow Brook Stock Farm near what is now Meadowbrook Park and began breeding Shorthorn cattle, hogs, and mules. Although the exact origin of the area’s name is unknown, it is possible that James’ farm and the park today are named for one of the many creeks that once crisscrossed the area.

The gentleman’s farm

In the early 20th century, gentleman’s farms took the place of some working farms in Johnson County. These were large leisure estates owned by Kansas City’s business elite. In this area, R.L. Nafziger, founder of bakeries today operated by Hostess Brands, purchased land near 83rd and Mission Road for the Mission Valley Hunt Club. There he built a clubhouse, foxhunting dog kennels, and polo fields. Nafziger also built a country house, “Somerset Place.” The pillars that once marked the entrance of his country house still stand less than a mile from here, in Prairie Village’s Franklin Park. Herbert Woolf of Woolf Brothers, a regional clothing store chain, also purchased acreage and built horse stables and a racetrack near 79th and Mission called Woolford Farm. Woolf bred racing horses, including Lawrin, the only Kansas-bred horse to win the Kentucky Derby (1938).

Building middle-class suburbia

In 1914, J.C. Nichols began developing residential neighborhoods in northeastern Johnson County. Unlike the streetcar suburbs that other developers built in Merriam and Overland Park, Nichols’ sprawling suburban developments were designed for automobiles. By the 1940s, the J.C. Nichols Company was known for Mission Hills, the Country Club District, and other neighborhoods Nichols promoted as “high class residential districts” on both sides of the state line.

The suburbs became affordable to more Americans during the Great Depression. A government mortgage program from the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) began offering favorable lending terms for the first time. Terms included low money down, low monthly payments, and longer loan periods. The program was generally open only to white homebuyers until the Fair Housing Act passed in 1968. Nichols’ Prairie Village development, started in 1941 and finished after World War II, was filled with homes that qualified for FHA mortgages. Most included deed restrictions against African American ownership, as had all of Nichols’ developments for decades. Census records show Prairie Village’s population has remained more than 94% white through 2020.

An open membership country club

At the same time that Nichols and others were developing suburban communities near Prairie Village, members of Kansas City, Missouri’s Jewish community were moving to the Kansas suburbs. They brought with them places of worship, clubs, hospitals, and social organizations. As the community relocated, Paul Berman and a group of Jewish businessmen created a leisure space on the land at the current park site called the Meadowbrook Golf and Country Club.

When it opened in 1954, Meadowbrook Golf and Country Club had an open membership policy that permitted Jewish members. Only one other club in the Kansas City metro allowed Jewish membership at the time. Meadowbrook’s open membership attracted hundreds of members and, eventually, new residents to the surrounding neighborhoods. By the end of the century, membership declined and attempts were made to sell the golf course and redevelop the property. Meadowbrook Golf and Country Club closed in October 2014.

Creating a public green space

Meadowbrook Park is the product of a unique public-private partnership. VanTrust, a real estate development firm, purchased the 135-acre Meadowbrook property. Johnson County Park and Recreation District (JCPRD) had an interest in creating parkland in northeastern Johnson County. Together with the City of Prairie Village, the public and private partners made it possible to devote 80 acres – 60% of the total land – to public green space. The creation of a TIF district (tax increment financing) helped fund the park using future property tax revenues. The 1974 golf clubhouse was replaced with a new facility and the spillways were reconstructed. Meadowbrook Park opened to the public in June 2019, and the innovative partnership that led to its creation has served as a model for other projects across the nation.

Learn more!

You can learn more by visiting Meadowbrook Park to view the interpretive marker installed there. The marker is part of JCPRD’s History in the Parks (HIP) marker series, a collaborative project between the JCPRD’s Parks and Golf Courses Division and the Johnson County Museum, part of JCPRD’s Culture Division. Similar markers about local history have already been placed in Shawnee Mission Park at John Barkley Plaza, at Arthur and Betty Verhaeghe Park, Big Bull Creek Park, and others are underway. To learn even more about Johnson County’s history, visit the Johnson County Museum at 8788 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park – open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Plan your visit at JCPRD.com/Museum.