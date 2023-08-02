  Juliana Garcia  - Community issues

How local educators are tackling the fentanyl crisis

U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids at an August 2023 roundtable discussion about fentanyl.

U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids on Tuesday hosted a fentanyl roundtable discussion with local educators and organizations that Davids said focused largely on how to reach students and families earlier through education and awareness. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Local educators and organizations are focusing on prevention and awareness when it comes to the fentanyl crisis in Johnson County.

Educators and organization leaders convened for a roundtable on Tuesday morning at Shawnee Mission West hosted by U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas’ Third District.

Like previous fentanyl roundtable discussions, Tuesday’s summit was closed to the public. In a press conference that immediately followed, Davids said the discussion focused largely on fentanyl education and awareness.

