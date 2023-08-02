Edwin Lee Eisele

1971 – 2023
Edwin’s obituary will be posted soon, please check back.
Services & Gatherings
Visitation:
Friday, August 11, 2023, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm
151st Street Church of Christ, 13875 W 151st St, Olathe, KS 66062
Service:
Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 11:00am
151st Street Church of Christ, 13875 W 151st St, Olathe, KS 66062
Interment:
Hesper Friends Church Cemetery
2355 N 1100 Rd, Eudora, KS 66025
Penwell-Gabel – Funeral Home (913-768-6777) is assisting the family.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1