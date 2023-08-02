Betty was born May 14, 1925 in Horion, Kansas and grew up in Everest, Kansas with her Dad (Roy A. Ruth) and Mother (Emma C. Olson Ruth) and her brother Robert D. Ruth.

Betty Jeanne Ruth (Commins) Caton passed away Saturday, July 22, 2023 at the Kansas City Hospice House surrounded by sons Barry and Joe Commins and their wives Joanne and Donna.

Betty attended Kansas University from 1943-1944. She then moved to Kansas City as an employee of Hughes Tool Company until the end of World War II. Following that, she worked at Trans World Airlines as a ticket agent. She eventually found her life’s work as a bookkeeper and executive secretary for Merriman Mortgage Company and finally Financial Assurance. She started with Jack D. Merriman, continued with Joe Jack Merriman and concluded with Michael Merriman. These men all loved her work and regarded her as family. Betty retired after 38 years and looked back on all that time very fondly.

Following a short first marriage, she was united with E. H. (Shorty) Caton on May 29, 1964 at the chapel on campus at K.U. They were together until his passing in 2002.

In retirement, Betty volunteered some 15 years for Johnson County Libraries. She inherited a passion for books from her mother.

Betty is survived by sons Barry Commins (Joanne), and Joe Commins (Donna); grandchildren Paul Shaffer (Dawna), Jon Shaffer (Kiki), Kelly Deering (Rik), Sean Commins (Lindsey), and great-grandchildren, Ella, Reid, Spencer and Liam.

Per her request, there will be no memorial service. Cremation Services by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.

Sincere thanks to her library friends and others who so often checked on Mom’s progress these last months of failing health.

Donation in Mom’s memory may be made to Kansas City Hospice House