Betty Jeanne Ruth (Commins) Caton

May 14, 1925 – Jul 22, 2023

Betty Jeanne Ruth (Commins) Caton passed away Saturday, July 22, 2023 at the Kansas City Hospice House surrounded by sons Barry and Joe Commins and their wives Joanne and Donna.

Betty was born May 14, 1925 in Horion, Kansas and grew up in Everest, Kansas with her Dad (Roy A. Ruth) and Mother (Emma C. Olson Ruth) and her brother Robert D. Ruth.