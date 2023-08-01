  Ben McCarthy  - Business

Yellow, with corporate presence in Overland Park, on verge of bankruptcy

Yellow moved its global headquarters from Overland Park to Nashville in 2022, but the company has maintained a corporate workforce of nearly 1,000 employees in Johnson County. File photo.

Yellow Corp., which until recently had its global headquarters in Overland Park, halted operations Sunday and has begun laying off all 30,000 of its employees, according to the union representing most of those workers.

Created in 1924, the company was one of the oldest and biggest U.S. trucking businesses but is now preparing to file for bankruptcy, which could have substantial effects on the nation’s supply chain and result in rising costs to consumers.

It also will impact the company’s remaining Overland Park workforce of nearly 1,000 employees, according to the Kansas City Business Journal.