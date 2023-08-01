Steven A. Wignall, 67, of Olathe Kansas, passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023, peacefully at his home.

Steve was born on February 3, 1956, in Rockford, Illinois, the son of Leighton and Helen (Brazzell) Wignall. Married his loving wife, Shelly Anne Radloff, on May 2, 1981, in Rockford, Illinois.

He was an avid sports fan, who loved the Boston Red Sox and the Indianapolis Colts. He had a passion for classic cars, especially his 1968 Chevelle SS. Steve also had a love for music, his favorite band was Lynyrd Skynyrd. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be deeply missed.