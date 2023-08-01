  Juliana Garcia  - Roads

Drivers should expect another month of delays on stretch of Shawnee Mission Parkway

Shawnee Mission Parkway construction sign at Woodward Street in Merriam.

Shawnee Mission Parkway eastbound is down to one lane for a WaterOne main replacement, and officials say more lane closures are anticipated the first week of August. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Shawnee Mission Parkway construction in parts of Merriam and Overland Park is set to continue through at least Sept 1.

This construction, which has gotten the busy thoroughfare down to one lane at times, is connected to a water main replacement underneath the stretch of Shawnee Mission Parkway from Antioch Road to Metcalf Avenue.

Heading up the project is the Kansas Department of Transportation, which oversees roadwork on highways like Shawnee Mission Parkway, also known as U.S. 56.

Juliana Garcia

