Shawnee Mission Parkway eastbound is down to one lane for a WaterOne main replacement, and officials say more lane closures are anticipated the first week of August. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Shawnee Mission Parkway construction in parts of Merriam and Overland Park is set to continue through at least Sept 1.
This construction, which has gotten the busy thoroughfare down to one lane at times, is connected to a water main replacement underneath the stretch of Shawnee Mission Parkway from Antioch Road to Metcalf Avenue.
Heading up the project is the Kansas Department of Transportation, which oversees roadwork on highways like Shawnee Mission Parkway, also known as U.S. 56.
Here’s what drivers can expect between now and Sept. 1, which is the timeline for completion, according to the KanDrive website.
The water main replacement should wrap up in mid-August
Mandy Cawby, director of customer relations for WaterOne, told the Post via email that the construction currently underway is to replace “5,500 feet of aging infrastructure.”
This work hits seven street crossings along Shawnee Mission Parkway, Cawby said.
Cawby said the work is in its final phase and is estimated to be completed by mid-August.
A street resurfacing project will follow
Cawby said KDOT will start its own mill and overlay, or street resurfacing project, after the main replacement work is completed.
The back-to-back water main and road projects helps to “minimize cost and disruption” for the community and drivers, she said.
“Whenever possible, WaterOne strives to prioritize and coordinate our infrastructure projects like this with cities’ and KDOT’s planned road projects,” Cawby said.
What’s next:
Cawby said drivers can expect lane closures at the intersection of Shawnee Mission Parkway and Antioch Road later this week.
Shawnee Mission Parkway will be down to one eastbound and one westbound lane, and Antioch Road will go down to one lane southbound lane.
These closures will last for several days in order “to complete a road crossing replacement,” Cawby said.
👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.
I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.
The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1