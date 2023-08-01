Shawnee Mission Parkway construction in parts of Merriam and Overland Park is set to continue through at least Sept 1.

This construction, which has gotten the busy thoroughfare down to one lane at times, is connected to a water main replacement underneath the stretch of Shawnee Mission Parkway from Antioch Road to Metcalf Avenue.

Heading up the project is the Kansas Department of Transportation, which oversees roadwork on highways like Shawnee Mission Parkway, also known as U.S. 56.