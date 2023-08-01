  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Shawnee

Downtown Shawnee Commerce Bank relocating for now

The Commerce Bank branch at 11000 Shawnee Mission Pkwy on the edge of downtown Shawnee is closing its doors in August. It's unclear if this move is permanent or temporary.

The downtown Shawnee branch of Commerce Bank will close and relocate its operations for now to another previously closed branch nearby.

The branch at 11000 Shawnee Mission Pkwy., at the corner with Nieman Road, is expected to close its doors at the end of the day on Friday, Aug. 18.

This branch is one of the first visible businesses in the downtown Shawnee area drivers coming from Shawnee Mission Parkway and is part of the gateway into the downtown business district.

