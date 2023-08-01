  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Overland Park

Rep. Davids talks civil asset forfeiture, police transparency in Overland Park visit

Rep. Davids (left) pictured with Officer John Lacy, Mayor Curt Skoog and Officer Tara Stevens pictured outside the Overland Park Justice Center. On Monday, July 31, Davids visited the department for a conversation, tour and ride along. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Rep. Sharice Davids visited the Overland Park Justice Center on Monday morning to spend some time with local law enforcement officers while the U.S. House of Representatives is on recess.

The trip included a conversation with department leadership during the regular staff meeting, a tour of the facilities and a ride along with a patrol officer.

She said this visit to the Overland Park Police Department and a recent stop at the Johnson County Regional Police Academy helped her get a better idea of what these local departments need and how the federal government’s resources can help.

