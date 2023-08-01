Rep. Sharice Davids visited the Overland Park Justice Center on Monday morning to spend some time with local law enforcement officers while the U.S. House of Representatives is on recess.

The trip included a conversation with department leadership during the regular staff meeting, a tour of the facilities and a ride along with a patrol officer.

She said this visit to the Overland Park Police Department and a recent stop at the Johnson County Regional Police Academy helped her get a better idea of what these local departments need and how the federal government’s resources can help.