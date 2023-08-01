  Kyle Palmer  - Courts

Teen charged with shooting girl in face in Lenexa incident

Police on the scene late Friday night after responding to a reported shooting inside a car. The car and victim were eventually found on 95th Street over I-35. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in a shooting in Lenexa that left a 16-year-old girl in the hospital with a gunshot wound to her face.

Court records show the boy, whom the Post is not naming since he is a minor, faces one felony count of aggravated battery.

The shooting occurred in a car

Lenexa police officers were first called to the area around 91st Street and Pflumm Road at about 10 p.m. Friday for a reported shooting.

Hi! I'm Kyle Palmer and I'm the editor of the Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post.

Prior to joining the Post in 2020, I served as News Director for KCUR. I got my start in journalism at the University of Missouri, where I worked for KBIA, mid-Missouri's NPR affiliate. After college, I spent 10 years as a teacher and went on to get a master's degree in education policy from Stanford University.

I believe deeply in the power of local news and strive each day to make our readers feel informed, so they can get the most out of life in this great place we all call home.

Our work is only possible because nearly 7,000 Johnson Countians subscribe. To those of you who already support us as subscribers, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, I hope you'll try it out today! Your first month of full access is just $1.