Teen charged with shooting girl in face in Lenexa incident

Lenexa police officers were first called to the area around 91st Street and Pflumm Road at about 10 p.m. Friday for a reported shooting.

Court records show the boy, whom the Post is not naming since he is a minor, faces one felony count of aggravated battery.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in a shooting in Lenexa that left a 16-year-old girl in the hospital with a gunshot wound to her face.

Responding officers found the involved car in the eastbound lanes of 95th Street over Interstate 35.

The victim had been shot in the face while riding as a passenger in the front seat of the car, according to investigators.

The suspected shooter was a backseat passenger and fired a handgun, striking the girl in the front seat in the face, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital Friday night with what were characterized as non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the vehicle after the shooting, and he was not found during a subsequent search of the area.

Just after 1 a.m. Saturday, officers learned that the suspect was with his mother, and she was driving him to a police station.

Officers arrested the boy at Lenexa Police Headquarters just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Court documents show the 15-year-old suspect lives at a residence in Overland Park with his mother.

He is also currently a student at Shawnee Mission West High School, according to court records.

His father lives in Raytown, Missouri.

It’s unclear from court records how the suspect came into possession of the firearm.

In Kansas, it is illegal for anyone 18 years or younger to possess a handgun.