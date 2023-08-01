  Lucie Krisman  - Leawood

New book documents Leawood’s 75-year history

Leawood The Journey Continues

“Leawood; The Journey Continues,” a book depicting 25 years of Leawood's history, will hit the presses soon. Above, a watercolor painting of the former Leawood City Hall by artist J.R. Hamil, which will be featured in the book. Image courtesy of Chelsea Perry-Kaufman / City of Leawood.

A book detailing a quarter-century of Leawood’s history is turning a final page.

City officials say “Leawood; The Journey Continues,” will hit the presses this month — coming out in time for the city’s 75th anniversary celebration.

“Leawood; The Journey Continues” will hit publication in time for the city to celebrate its 75th anniversary this fall. Above, the city’s updated 75th anniversary banners near City Hall. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

The city will start selling the book this fall

  • The book serves as a second edition of the city’s first history book, “Leawood; A Portrait in Time” — which was penned by local author Ann Morris.
  • Residents can buy the second edition either with a copy of the first history book or by itself.
  • Both books contain roughly 100 pages.

“Leawood; The Journey Continues” details 25 years of history

  • The book, penned by Leawood resident and author Katherine Bontrager, centers around the past 25 years of Leawood’s growth.
  • Narratives describe residential growth, but also the city’s growth across departments like parks and police — as well as in civic groups like the Leawood Welcomers.
  • The 100-page book also features the city’s new logo and watercolor paintings by late artist J.R. Hamil, who was known for his paintings of Kansas City area landmarks.
  • The city also included several historic photos from the city’s archives and from resident submissions.

The city will celebrate its 75th anniversary in other ways

  • The city will also host a two-day celebratory event Oct. 7 and 8 — including activities like a children’s bike parade, food trucks and a concert.
  • This fall, the city also plans to host a trivia night and history-themed scavenger hunt for kids.
  • A new 28-foot olive tree sculpture dubbed “Reaching” will also reach installation in December.

