A book detailing a quarter-century of Leawood’s history is turning a final page.
City officials say “Leawood; The Journey Continues,” will hit the presses this month — coming out in time for the city’s 75th anniversary celebration.
The city will start selling the book this fall
- The book serves as a second edition of the city’s first history book, “Leawood; A Portrait in Time” — which was penned by local author Ann Morris.
- Residents can buy the second edition either with a copy of the first history book or by itself.
- Both books contain roughly 100 pages.
“Leawood; The Journey Continues” details 25 years of history
- The book, penned by Leawood resident and author Katherine Bontrager, centers around the past 25 years of Leawood’s growth.
- Narratives describe residential growth, but also the city’s growth across departments like parks and police — as well as in civic groups like the Leawood Welcomers.
- The 100-page book also features the city’s new logo and watercolor paintings by late artist J.R. Hamil, who was known for his paintings of Kansas City area landmarks.
- The city also included several historic photos from the city’s archives and from resident submissions.
The city will celebrate its 75th anniversary in other ways
- The city will also host a two-day celebratory event Oct. 7 and 8 — including activities like a children’s bike parade, food trucks and a concert.
- This fall, the city also plans to host a trivia night and history-themed scavenger hunt for kids.
- A new 28-foot olive tree sculpture dubbed “Reaching” will also reach installation in December.
Go deeper: Leawood turns 75 this year — How the city will celebrate
