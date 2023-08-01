  Kyle Palmer  - 2023 Elections

Here’s your last-minute 2023 Johnson County primary election guide

Polls will be open in Johnson County Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Photo credit Kylie Graham.

It’s Election Day for a select number of Johnson County voters.

The Aug. 1 primary ballot features a handful of city council races in the Post’s coverage area, including seats in Lenexa, Merriam, Overland Park and Prairie Village.

The top two finishers in each of these races will advance to the general election Nov. 7.

