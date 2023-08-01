The top two finishers in each of these races will advance to the general election Nov. 7.

The Aug. 1 primary ballot features a handful of city council races in the Post’s coverage area, including seats in Lenexa, Merriam, Overland Park and Prairie Village.

Polls will be open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Check your polling location and review the candidates who will appear on your ballot. (Most Johnson County voters will sit this primary out but will have candidates to choose from in November.)

Here’s a rundown of the Post’s election primers for each primary race, so you can see where the candidates stand on the issues important in your community in order to help you make an informed choice.

Primary election primers: