Know Your Rights: How to recover expenses from an uninsured driver

Being involved in a car accident is distressing enough, but when the other driver does not have car insurance to pay for your personal injuries or damages to your vehicle, it can add additional worry and complications. This article aims to provide guidance to injured car accident victims in the Kansas City area on what steps to take if they are struck and injured by an uninsured driver. By understanding the necessary actions and seeking legal assistance, you can still pursue a fair recovery for your damages and protect your rights.

You need to contact your car insurance company promptly after being injured by an uninsured motorist in both Kansas and Missouri. In both Kansas and Missouri, if you have car insurance, you were required to purchase what is called “uninsured motorist coverage.” This coverage protects you and pays up a certain amount in the event you were injured by someone who did not have car insurance at the time they caused your injuries. In both Kansas and Missouri, you are required to have a minimum of $25,000.00 to cover your car accident injuries if you were injured by an uninsured motorist.

We at Foster Wallace, LLC, however, suggest that you pay more for additional coverage. Thus, if you or a family member were injured by an uninsured driver, you can potentially seek more money assuming your injuries warranted it. We have seen too many times where someone was badly hurt but our client only had $25,000 in coverage available to them. If they would have had additional coverage, they would have received much more money for their injuries. The difference in the premiums amount is negligible considering the upside of getting a lot more money for your claim. When filing a claim with your insurance company, you need to keep in mind that your insurance company and you may be adverse to each other as you seek more damages for your car wreck case than they will want to make. It would be smart to talk to a personal injury lawyer before calling your own insurance company.