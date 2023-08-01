Sharp, Limbird advance in Prairie Village city council primary

Lori Sharp, right, was the top vote getter Tuesday in a primary contest for a Ward 3 seat on the Prairie Village City Council. She advances to the November general election, along with incumbent councilmember Bonnie Limbrd, left, who finished second. Photos courtesy candidates.
It will be Lori Sharp vying with incumbent councilmember Bonnie Limbird for a Ward 3 seat on the Prairie Village City Council in November.
Sharp was the top vote-getter in Tuesday’s primary, garnering 443 votes, or 55%, of the unofficial final tally.
Limbird finished second with 361 votes, or 44% .
A third candidate, realtor Alex DiCarlo, did not appear to run an active campaign and received just three votes.
Sharp herself has served as one of the group’s de facto spokespeople in public and at city council meetings, while Limbird has consistently voiced support for the recommendations and the need for taking steps to address housing affordability in Prairie Village.
As the race continues to the general election this November, Sharp said Tuesday night that her top three priorities are “rezoning, safety and the budget.”
“I just really want to thank (Ward 3),” Sharp said. “I’ve enjoyed getting out and meeting everybody, I’m so impressed with how educated and engaged and just how friendly people are in Prairie Village. I’ve just really enjoyed the process.”
Limbird, who was first elected to serve Ward 3 in 2019, said her top priorities include infrastructure like whether a community center is the right fit for the city and opportunities to lower the mill levy rate.
“I look forward to getting back out in the neighborhood and knocking on the doors to talk with the residents about our shared vision for the city moving forward, protecting our democratic institution from the efforts to dismantle it in Prairie Village right now, and to answer questions, listen to concerns and engage in meaningful discussions on the topics that matter to the residents of Ward 3,” Limbird said.
Read Prairie Village Ward 3 candidates’ responses to the Post’s questionnaire here.
I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.
I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.
The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.
