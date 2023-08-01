Sharp, Limbird advance in Prairie Village city council primary

Sharp was the top vote-getter in Tuesday’s primary, garnering 443 votes, or 55%, of the unofficial final tally.

It will be Lori Sharp vying with incumbent councilmember Bonnie Limbird for a Ward 3 seat on the Prairie Village City Council in November.

A third candidate, realtor Alex DiCarlo, did not appear to run an active campaign and received just three votes.

What are they saying?

Sharp is one of six candidates with support from Stop Rezoning PV, a group that has sprouted up in the last year in opposition to the city’s housing recommendations.

Sharp herself has served as one of the group’s de facto spokespeople in public and at city council meetings, while Limbird has consistently voiced support for the recommendations and the need for taking steps to address housing affordability in Prairie Village.

As the race continues to the general election this November, Sharp said Tuesday night that her top three priorities are “rezoning, safety and the budget.”

“I just really want to thank (Ward 3),” Sharp said. “I’ve enjoyed getting out and meeting everybody, I’m so impressed with how educated and engaged and just how friendly people are in Prairie Village. I’ve just really enjoyed the process.”

Limbird, who was first elected to serve Ward 3 in 2019, said her top priorities include infrastructure like whether a community center is the right fit for the city and opportunities to lower the mill levy rate.

“I look forward to getting back out in the neighborhood and knocking on the doors to talk with the residents about our shared vision for the city moving forward, protecting our democratic institution from the efforts to dismantle it in Prairie Village right now, and to answer questions, listen to concerns and engage in meaningful discussions on the topics that matter to the residents of Ward 3,” Limbird said.

