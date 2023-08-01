  Juliana Garcia  - 2023 Elections

Sharp, Limbird advance in Prairie Village city council primary

Lori Sharp, right, was the top vote getter Tuesday in a primary contest for a Ward 3 seat on the Prairie Village City Council. She advances to the November general election, along with incumbent councilmember Bonnie Limbrd, left, who finished second. Photos courtesy candidates.

It will be Lori Sharp vying with incumbent councilmember Bonnie Limbird for a Ward 3 seat on the Prairie Village City Council in November.

Sharp was the top vote-getter in Tuesday’s primary, garnering 443 votes, or 55%, of the unofficial final tally.

Limbird finished second with 361 votes, or 44% .

