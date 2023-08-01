The lineup for this year’s Prairie Village JazzFest is set.

The 12th annual version of the event is set to take place at Harmon Park off Mission Road on Saturday, Sept. 9.

This year’s lineup features an “eclectic mix of newcomers and veterans of the local jazz scene,” according to the city.

As usual, the festivities will kick off with a performance by the Shawnee Mission East Blue Knights jazz band.

After that, there will be performances by:

Ken Lovern’s OJT (or Organ Jazz Trio), mixing classic jazz with modern funk,

Paganova, a Latin Jazz-inspired quintet led by Mike Pagán,

Peter Schlamb, a Kansas City-based vibraphonist and pianist,

and the Kansas City Jazz Orchestra featuring Lee Langston, a celebrated ensemble big band led by KC jazz mainstay Clint Ashlock.

Tickets for the event will be $5 for adults. Youths 18 and under get in free.

There will also be free parking nearby at SM East High School, the Prairie Village Pool, Mission Bible Church and Community of Christ Bible Church.

You can find more information about this year’s JazzFest here.

🗓 Public meetings Tuesday

Lenexa City Council, 7 p.m. [View agenda]

🚀 Post’s top Monday stories

📰 Other local news

Lenexa assesses storm damage from Sunday night. The city is still trying to pick up debris from the thunderstorms on July 14. [ City of Lenexa ]

Nearly 500 carloads of storm debris dropped off in Overland Park last weekend. All told, the city says it has collected 2,778 carloads of debris since the severe thunderstorms on July 14. [ City of Overland Park ]

Johnson County EMS recognized for heart attack response. The American Heart Association has given Johnson County EMS a Gold achievement award for its timely response to and care for heart attack and stroke victims. [ Johnson County ]

📸 A thousand words

The severe weather wasn’t done with northeast Johnson County this summer, apparently. Another big limb got taken down during the storms Sunday night in Roeland Park. Photo posted to Roeland Park Neighbors Facebook group.