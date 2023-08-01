Francis K. Begnoche, 77, of Olathe, passed away on July 26th, 2023 at home surrounded by his family. Visitation and Rosary will begin at 10am Monday Aug. 7th at Prince of Peace Catholic Church Olathe, KS followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Entombment will be at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Lenexa, KS.

He was born on December 4th, 1945, to Kyrl and Theresa (Cote) Begnoche in Concordia, Kansas.

On June 28th, 1969, he married Sheila K. Begnoche (Hanson) in Concordia, Kansas.