Francis K. Begnoche, 77, of Olathe, passed away on July 26th, 2023 at home surrounded by his family. Visitation and Rosary will begin at 10am Monday Aug. 7th at Prince of Peace Catholic Church Olathe, KS followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Entombment will be at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Lenexa, KS.
He was born on December 4th, 1945, to Kyrl and Theresa (Cote) Begnoche in Concordia, Kansas.
On June 28th, 1969, he married Sheila K. Begnoche (Hanson) in Concordia, Kansas.
Francis completed his Master’s of Science in Psychology degree from Fort Hays State University in 1971. After 40 years in the field of clinical psychology, he retired from Pawnee Mental Health Services as the Director of Community Support Services.
Francis and Sheila lived in Manhattan, Kansas for 30 years before moving to Olathe.
He was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church and enjoyed gardening, woodworking, fishing, and time with his family.
Francis is survived by his loving wife, Sheila; children, Erika Caudillo (Bryan), Amie Begnoche, Amber Walters (Jake) and Reid Begnoche (Michelle); 14 grandchildren; sister, Carolyn Hoard; and brothers, Gene Begnoche, Gary Begnoche and Louis Begnoche.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials are suggested to Prince of Peace Catholic Church.
