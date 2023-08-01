Electricity rates in Johnson County may be going up at the end of this year, if the Kansas Corporation Commission goes along with a rate increase requested by Evergy.
The commission, which regulates electric rates among other things, has been hearing public comments and collecting data from Evergy since the company asked for the increase in April.
In recent testimony related to those proceedings, company officials also revealed that they plan to ask for another separate increase on top of the original ask because of the extra load from the new Panasonic battery plant in De Soto. The plant will make lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles.
Heres what Johnson County energy customers need to know about how all this could impact their bills:
How much could Johnson County customers bills’ increase?
- The increase varies considerably depending on where you live.
- Johnson County customers are divided into two service areas — Kansas Metro and Kansas Central – with the biggest increase asked of those in the Central service area.
- For the Metro service area, the utility asks for a 1.95% overall rate increase to raise $14 million. If it is fully approved, the average monthly bill increase would be about $3.47 to residential customers.
- For the Central service area, the ask is much more substantial: a 9.77% overall increase to raise $204 million. That comes to about $14.24 a month average residential bill increase.
- The new rates would go into effect in December of this year or in January, 2024.
OK, so which service area am I in?
- The easiest way to find out is to check the second page of your paper bill, or to click “Bill Details” after logging in to your Evergy account online, said Gina Penzig, Evergy’s senior communications manager.
- It’s worth checking because several cities in Johnson County, including Lake Quivira, Lenexa, Olathe, Shawnee, Spring Hill, Bonner Springs and Edwardsville, have customers in both service areas.
- Large Johnson County cities like Leawood, Prairie Village and Overland Park are entirely within the Metro service area.
Why is there such a big rate increase difference between service areas?
- Rates for each area are set to address their own separate needs, Penzig said.
- Kansas Central had two ongoing items that affected the requested increase.
- Rate reductions on the corporate-owned life insurance program established in the 1980s as Wolf Creek came online, as well as contracts to sell power to wholesale customers are expiring, causing the need for more revenue, she said.
How will the Panasonic plant impact my bills?
- Testimony from key Evergy officials noted they plan to update their rate increase request by asking for an additional increase because of the scale and energy demands of the new battery plant now under construction on the site of the former Sunflower Army Ammunitions plant.
- The 4 million-square-foot facility is expected to begin mass production in 2025, but additional energy will be used in its construction and to support the needs of the 4,000 people expected to be employed there, according to the testimony.
- “All of this economic development is great for (Evergy’s) growth and the growth of its communities, but it does create near-term challenges from a resource adequacy perspective,” said Kayla Messamore, Evergy’s vice president of strategy and long-term planning.
- The “aggressive” construction schedule and the projection that the plant will need 200 to 250 megawatts of demand presents a “significant challenge” to the utility, she said.
- Ryan Mulvany, who oversees construction, operations and maintenance for Evergy, told regulators the company will need to build two new substations, upgrade three existing ones and extend or rebuild around 31 miles of transmission lines to address the need.
- Panasonic’s load is considered the equivalent of a small city and can’t be served with the existing substation, he said.
Wait, doesn’t Panasonic have to pay for that?
- Panasonic has to pay for part of the upgrades, but Evergy is responsible for ensuring a reliable power system that will meet the demands of the rest of the area, according to testimony to the Kansas Corporation Commission.
- So far the company has not provided a breakdown of how much of the Panasonic request will be due to the needs of the battery plant, versus the increased development to the area.
- Penzig noted much of the investment supports the expected job growth secondary to the plant. Panasonic pays for equipment that only serves Panasonic, she said.
- However, the company will likely be eligible for a special electric rate because of its size, like many other industrial customers, she said.
- Panasonic’s rate has not yet been set and would have to get regulators’ approval. Evergy also has not set a timeline for when it will request the additional increase for Panasonic.
Will my rates be impacted the recent severe storms?
- The rate increase was proposed in April so the July storm will not affect it.
- Penzig said the utility generally sets rates that anticipate normal storms. Catastrophic storms could be considered in future cases, however.
Where can I give my feedback?
The corporation commission is still reviewing the case. Although the in-person public hearings are over, it’s not too late to submit your thoughts in writing. This can be done three ways:
- Online on this form.
- By mail to the: Kansas Corporation Commission, Office of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, 1500 SW Arrowhead Rd., Topeka, Kansas, 66604-4027
- By calling the Office of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at 800-662-0027. Be sure to reference the docket number of this case: 23-EKCE-775-RTS
Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.
