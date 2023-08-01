Electricity rates in Johnson County may be going up at the end of this year, if the Kansas Corporation Commission goes along with a rate increase requested by Evergy.

The commission, which regulates electric rates among other things, has been hearing public comments and collecting data from Evergy since the company asked for the increase in April.

In recent testimony related to those proceedings, company officials also revealed that they plan to ask for another separate increase on top of the original ask because of the extra load from the new Panasonic battery plant in De Soto. The plant will make lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles.