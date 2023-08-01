  Staff Report  - 2023 Elections

See unofficial final results from Tuesday’s primary elections in Johnson County

The polls in Johnson County closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and the county election office has released unofficial final results from primary contests.

Results published on this page are unofficial. Next to each candidate’s name are included the number of votes they won as reported by the Johnson County Election Office.

These results will be certified by county election officials on Wednesday, Aug. 9.