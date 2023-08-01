The polls in Johnson County closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and the county election office has released unofficial final results from primary contests.
Results published on this page are unofficial. Next to each candidate’s name are included the number of votes they won as reported by the Johnson County Election Office.
These results will be certified by county election officials on Wednesday, Aug. 9.
In these primary contests, the top two vote-getters in each race advance to the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Lenexa City Council Ward 1
Total votes cast: 968
- Courtney Eiterich (incumbent): 667
- Bethany Griffith: 163
- Enaam Shull: 138
Merriam City Council Ward 2
Total votes cast: 253
- Whitney Yadrich (incumbent): 149
- Rose Gerringer: 87
- Angel Lopez III: 17
Overland Park City Council Ward 1
Total votes cast: 1,412
- Holly Grummert (incumbent): 1,097
- Carol Merritt: 277
- Selamawit Gebre-Amlak: 38
Prairie Village City Council Ward 3
Total votes cast: 807
- Lori Sharp: 443
- Bonnie Limbird (incumbent): 361
- Alex DiCarlo: 3
