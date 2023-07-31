  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Walter J. Eggers

August 23, 1930 – July 16, 2023

Overland Park , Kansas – Walter J Eggers (Walt/Wally), former Kansas City advertising agency principal, died on 16 July 2023 (age 92) in Overland Park, KS.

He was born in St. Louis, Missouri to Walter and Jean Eggers on 23 August 1930. Walt attended Kirkwood High School in St. Louis, lettering in football, wrestling and track. He graduated from the University of Missouri (Columbia) with a Bachelor’s degree in journalism. While in college, he served as Vice President of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity, where many of his closest life-long friendships were forged.