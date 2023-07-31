Walter J. Eggers

He was born in St. Louis, Missouri to Walter and Jean Eggers on 23 August 1930. Walt attended Kirkwood High School in St. Louis, lettering in football, wrestling and track. He graduated from the University of Missouri (Columbia) with a Bachelor’s degree in journalism. While in college, he served as Vice President of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity, where many of his closest life-long friendships were forged.

It was at University of Missouri that Walt also met the love of his life, Jackie Britt. They married in 1951 and after graduating in 1952, they moved to Kansas City to begin their life together; eventually settling in Prairie Village, Kansas where they raised two children. Following brief stints in advertising-related jobs for the Gas Service Company and Cook Paint, Walt spent the next 13 years with the Bruce B Brewer Agency where he became a Senior Vice President and a Director.

In 1973 he founded his own advertising agency, Eggers Associates Inc. With the help of his wife Jackie, Walt built a successful company in his own unique leadership style, forming deep friendships with both clients and many of the younger colleagues that he employed and mentored. In 1981, Eggers Associates was acquired by the Barickman Division of the Doyle Dane Bernbach agency, where Walt served as Executive Vice President until he chose an early retirement at age 53 in 1984.

During his years in advertising, Walt generously shared his time and talents with professional groups, serving as founder and first president of the Missouri/Kansas Chapter of the National Agricultural Marketing Association and later as the organization’s National President; charter member of the Kansas City Advertising Round Table; Governor of the 9th District of the American Advertising Federation, and later on their Board of Directors.

In addition, he served his local community in positions with the Kansas City Junior Chamber of Commerce, the Kansas City Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Village Presbyterian Church. Following retirement, Wally and Jackie started a new and exciting chapter in their lives, spending half of the year at their residence in the Islamorada area of the Florida Keys, while maintaining a summer home in Kansas City.

For years, the Florida Keys became a favorite destination for friends and family to visit, and Wally enjoyed sharing the lifestyle they had found in the “Conch Republic” and his new hobbies of saltwater fishing, scuba diving, and sailing. During this time, he was active with several environmental conservation groups. In 2006 they left the Keys and began wintering in McAllen Texas, where new friendships developed, and golfing became a favorite pastime.

Wally’s other hobbies included tennis, photography, and travel; the latter two providing countless memories from family vacations and adventurous trips with close friends. He was a member of the Kansas City Ski Club, and a founding member and active participant of the Dippy Canoe Sporting Establishment for 50-plus years. An avid reader with a curious mind, he cultivated a life-long love of learning.

Wally was beloved by his many friends and family for his generosity, sense of humor, and a passion for life. His warm smile and genuine interest in the lives of those he met was endearing to many. Above all else, he loved his family and cherished his various roles as “husband”, “Dad”, and especially “Papa” to his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife and closest friend of 72 years Jackie; their two children, daughter Terri Fulghum (Gary) and son Jeff Eggers (Deb); five grandchildren, Clay (Kristin) and Jordan (Mary Kate) Fulghum, Erin Aparicio, Cassidy Osbourne, and Nate Eggers; and six great grandchildren, Maya, Leighton, Amelia, Bear, Piper, and Jackie. He is also survived by his brother Jim Eggers.

The family is very thankful to Benefits of Home (Lori) for the exceptional care provided.

A private gathering and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation (1359 Broadway Suite 1509 New York, NY 10018) or the Tallgrass Student Scholarship Fund (13800 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66223).