  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Virginia “Ginny” Cuppage

July 22, 1933 – July 19, 2023

Virginia Lee “Ginny” (Bartch) Cuppage, age 89, passed away peacefully July 19, 2023. She was born July 22, 1933 in Cleveland, Ohio to Tony and Alice Bartch. She married her college sweetheart, Dr. Francis E. “Pete” Cuppage, in August of 1956, who preceded her in death in 2017. They raised their family and lived for over 40 years at Black Swan Lake in Shawnee, and then Ginny and Pete moved to Mission Square, in Mission, Kansas.

Ginny was a preschool teacher, and volunteered many years at KU Medical Center Gift Shop. She and Pete’s adventurous spirits led them to a 6-month sabbatical in England, where they lived and traveled, giving their children an experience of a lifetime. Their travels continued with a sabbatical to Australia, but their true love was for the mountains of Estes Park, Colorado, where they spent many vacations.