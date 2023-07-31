Virginia “Ginny” Cuppage

Ginny was a preschool teacher, and volunteered many years at KU Medical Center Gift Shop. She and Pete’s adventurous spirits led them to a 6-month sabbatical in England, where they lived and traveled, giving their children an experience of a lifetime. Their travels continued with a sabbatical to Australia, but their true love was for the mountains of Estes Park, Colorado, where they spent many vacations.

Virginia Lee “Ginny” (Bartch) Cuppage, age 89, passed away peacefully July 19, 2023. She was born July 22, 1933 in Cleveland, Ohio to Tony and Alice Bartch. She married her college sweetheart, Dr. Francis E. “Pete” Cuppage, in August of 1956, who preceded her in death in 2017. They raised their family and lived for over 40 years at Black Swan Lake in Shawnee, and then Ginny and Pete moved to Mission Square, in Mission, Kansas.

Ginny was always up for an adventure; willing to try new things and meet new people. She enjoyed reading, cooking, writing poetry, crocheting, and playing cards and games of all kinds. Her grandchildren and great-grands will tell you she never LET them win, they earned it.

Ginny was a natural musician; playing piano, singing in the church choir, and playing in the Meerkat Samba Band at Mission Square. Her true passion was playing hand bells, dedicating her time and knowledge to ringing beautiful music, and being lovingly referred to as a fearless leader.

Ginny is survived by three children, Lisa (Dwayne) Kahns, Peter (V Marye) Cuppage, and Sharon Matz. She was a beloved grandma to Eric (Ashley), Scott (Tessa), Josie (Quentin), Brennan, Jacob, Spencer, Maggie, and Quentin. She was great-grandma GG to Ellie, Charlotte, Fiona, Henry, and Kace.

We will always remember Ginny as full of life, with a spunky personality, and she will be dearly missed.

Visitation

Saturday

August 12, 2023

2:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Amos Family Funeral Home

10901 Johnson Drive

Shawnee, KS 66203