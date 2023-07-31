  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Thomas Edward Kenton

November 22, 1958 – July 22, 2023

Lenexa , Kansas – Thomas Edward Kenton was born on November 22, 1958, to Bill and Norma (Willsey) Kenton of Roeland Park, Kansas. Tom passed away on July 22, 2023, and will be laid to rest at the Leavenworth National Cemetery with Naval honors.

A long-time resident of the Kansas City area, Tom attended Roesland Grade School, Old Mission Junior High School, and graduated from Shawnee Mission North High School before moving on to the University of Kansas. Not finding his passion there, Tom joined the Navy where he served as Navigator on the Kamehameha nuclear submarine and on supply ships traveling the world. He loved the Navy life and his homeports in New England and their many ports of call such as Egypt, Turkey, Spain, and others.