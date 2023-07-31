A long-time resident of the Kansas City area, Tom attended Roesland Grade School, Old Mission Junior High School, and graduated from Shawnee Mission North High School before moving on to the University of Kansas. Not finding his passion there, Tom joined the Navy where he served as Navigator on the Kamehameha nuclear submarine and on supply ships traveling the world. He loved the Navy life and his homeports in New England and their many ports of call such as Egypt, Turkey, Spain, and others.

Lenexa , Kansas – Thomas Edward Kenton was born on November 22, 1958, to Bill and Norma (Willsey) Kenton of Roeland Park, Kansas. Tom passed away on July 22, 2023, and will be laid to rest at the Leavenworth National Cemetery with Naval honors.

Tom then returned to Kansas City and married his high school sweetheart Cyndi Hymer, and settled down in Basehor, KS. The two of them had 3 beautiful, intelligent children – Hannah (Short of Leawood, KS), Jared (Kansas City, MO), and Nathan (Chicago, IL). For many years Tom worked with his Dad and brother Greg in the family business until it’s closure.

Tom was an avid and devoted fan of the Chiefs, Royals, and KU basketball and for many years was a season ticketholder at Arrowhead. He also appreciated art and all genres of music. Throughout his life, Tom was always known for his good nature, kind words, authenticity, wit, and unique sense of humor. Tom prioritized family and never missed an opportunity to get everyone together (especially a kitchen party).

There wasn’t a stranger he couldn’t turn into a friend and his faith in God was always his anchor. With faith, family, and friends being the center of who he was, you could never find him not wearing a smile, and we know he’s smiling down on us now. We pray you all think of Tom with a good story and a laugh, as we know there wasn’t a story he didn’t love to tell (or retell as his own) that wouldn’t leave you with a smile or tears of laughter. Tom is also blessed with two grandchildren William and Emilia by daughter Hannah and her husband Will Short.

He is survived by his sister Cathy Kenton of Lenexa, KS, brother Greg and his significant other Sandy McKinzie of Lenexa, KS, brother John and his wife Barb of Roeland Park, KS, brother Jim and his wife Pamela of Trinidad, CO, and his sister Joan Kenton and her wife Janine Boza of Lynnwood, WA, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents.

Tom wouldn’t want anything more than for everyone to celebrate and toast in his honor, and to cherish the amazing years he enjoyed with all his friends and family. Please join us and say cheers to Tom at a “Celebration of Life” memorial on Thursday, August 03, 2023, from 5 – 8 pm at Tanner’s Bar and Grill, 12906 W 87th Street Parkway, Lenexa, Kansas 66215. Come as you are; ties are not required.