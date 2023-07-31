  Kansas Reflector  - Shawnee Mission School District

Shawnee Mission fights ‘indoctrination’ rumors, continues DEI training

Critics of diversity, equity and inclusion training protest May 10, 2023, outside the Shawnee Mission North school. Kansas Reflector screen capture from Darrin Dressler video.

By Rachel Mipro

Sitting on the curb outside of the Shawnee Mission North High School in May, surrounded by American flags, Debbie Detmer said she was inspired by the example of a district teacher to fight against the evils of DEI training.

“Diversity — it’s all about division,” Detmer said. “They divide, they hate, they discriminate.”