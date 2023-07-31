November 28, 1926 – June 30, 2023
Prairie Village, Kansas – Robert Lambright passed away peacefully on Friday June 30th. He lived an incredibly rich and interesting life and will have a joint memorial service with his loving wife who followed him three days later.
