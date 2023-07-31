Eleanor was born in Kansas City, Missouri on April 30, 1938 to Leon and Neva Harris. She received her registered nursing degree in 1959 and was the head charge nurse and the lead teaching nurse at Trinity Lutheran Hospital for 12 years. In 1971 her and her husband, Charles N. Mochel, purchased many nursing homes in the Kansas City area. They took care of the people in their nursing homes with exceptional care.

Eleanor Ruth Mochel 85, of Overland Park, KS, passed away, July 23, 2023 at her home. Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia Street, Lenexa, KS. Burial will be at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens.

They were welcoming to all in their care. She was a lifetime member of the Nall Avenue Church of the Nazarene. They were founding members of the Heart of America Carnival Glass Association.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles N. Mochel in 2010, her sister Suzanne Carroll, brother-in-law Frank Carroll, Sr, and her sister Virginia Shaumeyer.

She is survived by her sons Kevin (Kristy) Mochel, their children: John Masters, Lauren Mochel, Dylan Mochel, and Brent (Sara) Mochel and their son Tyler Mochel. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews: Linda LaSart (Clayton), Frank (Lisa) Carroll, Jr., Bill (Lila) Shaumeyer, Steven (Kristi) Shaumeyer and brother in-law Bob Shaumeyer.

Eleanor had a kind and gentle manor and loved helping people in their time of need. She was a great listener who calmly helped others by sharing her wisdom. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.