  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Eleanor Ruth Mochel

April 30, 1938 – July 23, 2023

Eleanor Ruth Mochel 85, of Overland Park, KS, passed away, July 23, 2023 at her home. Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia Street, Lenexa, KS. Burial will be at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Eleanor was born in Kansas City, Missouri on April 30, 1938 to Leon and Neva Harris. She received her registered nursing degree in 1959 and was the head charge nurse and the lead teaching nurse at Trinity Lutheran Hospital for 12 years. In 1971 her and her husband, Charles N. Mochel, purchased many nursing homes in the Kansas City area. They took care of the people in their nursing homes with exceptional care.