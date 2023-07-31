Carol was born January 21st, 1939 in Chicago, Illinois. She was the only child of Einar and Helen Carlson, who emigrated from Sweden in search of a better life in the US.

Carol Jean Bitter, 84, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away July 1st, 2023 at the Kansas City Hospice House surrounded by her family.

Carol met her husband George Bitter at a church function and they married in October 1960. They had two children, Karl and Cindy. Carol was a mother and homemaker while her children were young. The family moved to Kansas City in 1981 and she started working outside the home, managing a Hallmark card shop and working customer service for Macys.

Carol is preceded in death by her parents and her husband George Bitter. She is survived by her son Karl Bitter, his wife Mary Beth, and daughter Cindy Bitter; sisters-in-law Ruth Koelper and Shirley Glass, nieces and nephews, and many beloved friends.

After the death of her husband in 2008, her last years were graced by the friendship of Richard Blaisdell, who introduced her to bridge and NASCAR. She was embraced by his family and became surrogate grandmother to his grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm, August 10th, 2023 at Advent Lutheran Church 11800 W. 151st St. Olathe, KS 66062.