Carol Jean Bitter

January 21, 1939 – July 1, 2023

Carol Jean Bitter, 84, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away July 1st, 2023 at the Kansas City Hospice House surrounded by her family.

Carol was born January 21st, 1939 in Chicago, Illinois. She was the only child of Einar and Helen Carlson, who emigrated from Sweden in search of a better life in the US.