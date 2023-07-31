BECKER+RAVEN, a home goods store in downtown Mission, closed its doors for good in May.
The storefront at 5811 Johnson Drive has been vacant since the end of May, city staff said.
Lack of sales, foot traffic led to closure
- Co-owner Nicci Wyels told the Post via email that she and co-owner Coulton Becker “financially supported the store” as long as possible.
- The pair hoped profits would start doing “some of the heavy lifting,” Wyels said.
- Wyels said she and Becker hoped that hosting events would help with exposure, but attendance was unpredictable.
- “Overall, running a small brick and mortar is just plain tough,” Wyels said.
- The store’s last day was May 27, according to its Instagram.
The store sold home goods, furniture
- BECKER+RAVEN brought together Becker, a bespoke furniture maker, and Wyels, a cabinetry specialist.
- The pair teamed up to open the custom home goods store in fall 2022.
- The store also featured goods from other local artisans.
- Becker has put his focus on his new woodshop for Studio Becker, Wyels said.
- Wyels continues her high-end furniture business Raven Wood and is also “starting a new line of minimalist artwork under the alias Je Nicci.”
No new tenant is in the pipeline yet
- City Clerk Robyn Fulks told the Post that she is unaware of any new tenants for this space at this time.
- Prior to it being BECKER+RAVEN, 5811 Johnson Drive was home to Ad Astra Market.
- That is until June 2022 when the partnership between the Ad Astra Market owners dissolved, Fulks said.
Go deeper: Lil’ Dudes, a boys clothing boutique, eyes September opening in downtown Mission
