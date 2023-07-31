  Juliana Garcia  - Mission

Furniture store permanently closed in downtown Mission

Becker Raven Mission

BECKER+RAVEN, a furniture store owned by Coulton Becker (left) and Nicci Wyels, closed its doors for good in downtown Mission at the end of May. File photo.

BECKER+RAVEN, a home goods store in downtown Mission, closed its doors for good in May.

The storefront at 5811 Johnson Drive has been vacant since the end of May, city staff said.

