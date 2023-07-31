  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Barbara Housh

Barbara Housh, 86, born in Mexico, Missouri in 1937, passed away on July 22, 2023 in Kansas City.

A Celebration of Life will be held on September 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Village Presbyterian Church. Barbara attended school at Mizzou. In order to honor Barbara’s memory, donations can be made to Planned Parenthood Great Plains.